Baltimore County Police still working to solve 37-year-old Cold Case murder of Janice Potter

BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Police need the public's help in solving a Cold Case from 1986.

On April 15, 1986, investigators say 24-year-old Janice Lynn Potter arrived home on Talister Court in Baltimore County.

Potter was two months pregnant and went to the basement after dinner to watch television.

Her husband opened the sliding glass door slightly just before he left for school. He said the wood-burning stove in the basement was putting out too much heat.

He came home to a horrific sight. Potter had been brutally murdered.

Investigators believe someone entered the home through the open door and stabbed Potter repeatedly.

The decades-old case remains unsolved.

"They work day in and day out to try to find new leads and ascertain what exactly happened or who was responsible for what happened," Baltimore County Det. Trae Corbin said.

Police say in the weeks before her death, she had been receiving annoying phone calls.

Investigators believe that person may have been the one who killed her.

Former neighbors may also hold keys to cracking the case.

"Anything, whether it's small or large, can help us solve this case," Corbin said. "And that's why we're asking anyone to contact our detectives."

If you have any information, you are urged to call the police or Metro Crime Stoppers.

They are offering rewards of up to $2,000 for any information that leads to the arrest.