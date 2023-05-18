Baltimore County police seeing increase in car thefts by minors

BALTIMORE -- The number of minors arrested for auto theft in Baltimore County has skyrocketed.

Baltimore County Police data shows as of May 9, 90 minors have been arrested for auto theft this year. In the same time period last year, it was only 14.

That alone is about a 543 percent increase. But, in all of 2022, 102 minors were arrested. That puts 2023 well on track to surpass 2022.

Whenever Det. Justin Warnick is out for a drive, his eyes are sharp, looking for red flags to spot stolen cars.

He's committed to helping every victim of auto theft.

"It affects them, it affects their friends, it affects their families," Warnick said. "It affects their jobs. They can't go to work or school because they're missing their car."

Police say the reasons vary for these thefts, including criminals just wanting to get from point A to point B.

Kevin McClain lives in Baltimore County. When WJZ told him about these numbers, he was shocked.

He said it points to a larger issue.

"Maybe they might not have something better to do, or they might not get everything that everybody else gets. They don't have the same outlets and same opportunities," McClain said.

Warnick said stolen cars are more commonly tied to other crimes, like carjackings and murders. Also pointing to a state law that requires an attorney present for juvenile interrogations, he said it really makes investigations harder to do.

Often, he adds, police see a revolving door with suspects.

"Sometimes as soon as we get done with paperwork, the minor is out the door and they're committing a crime the same night or next day," Warnick said. "We've had recently some cases where the juvenile was locked up three times in one week."

For the last 10 years, Warnick has been part of the Regional Auto Theft Task Force, or RATT. To all car thieves, he has this to say.

"We're going to catch you. We're not going to give up. We're going to help the community," he said. "We're going to recover stolen property back and we're going to fight crime to the best of our ability day in and day out. Every day."

Warnick said the public's help has been integral in making sure these juveniles are caught and arrested. If you see anything suspicious, be sure to give the police a call.