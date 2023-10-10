Police investigating threats toward Sparrows Point High School after student found with handgun

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating threatening remarks directed towards Sparrows Point High School after a student was found with a handgun Monday, according to school officials.

Monday, Assistant Principal Renee Crabbe sent a message to parents and guardians informing them that a School Resource Officer found a student in possession with a loaded handgun after conducting a search.

Crabbe said the student was taken to a local precinct.

Tuesday morning, Principals Emily Caster, and Dr. Mary McComas issued a statement to parents and guardians, informing them of an investigation into threatening remarks overheard by a student during a bus ride on Monday.

"A student reported overhearing some students on a bus ride home yesterday making threatening statements directed at Sparrows Point High School. We immediately reported this concern to the Baltimore County Police Department, and they are investigating the reported threat," the statement said.

Castor said that around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday morning, a school bus was met by Baltimore County Police in relation to the threatening remarks.

Administrators said there is additional police presence at the school out of caution, but all students and staff are safe.

In the statement to parents, administrators did not make a link between the discovered gun, and the alleged threats.

WJZ will provide more updates to this story as they become available.