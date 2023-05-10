Baltimore County police investigating 4-year-old's death in Dundalk
BALTIMORE - Baltimore County police are investigating the death of a 4-year-old in Dundalk.
The child was taken on Friday to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
Because of the child's age and the circumstances surrounding the death, police are investigating the cause.
Police said that any subsequent charging will be pending the results of an autopsy and a review by the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office.
