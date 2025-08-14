At least 16 displaced, couple pets died, after Baltimore County apartment fire

At least 16 people have been displaced, and a couple of pets died, after a three-alarm apartment fire on Thursday afternoon in Baltimore County, according to Travis Francis, the fire department's spokesperson.

Firefighters responded around 3:40 p.m. to the 1800 block of Rambling Ridge Lane in Pikesville, where the building was engulfed in flames.

"Crews arrived within minutes, with heavy fire showing throughout the building and through the roof," Francis said.

Francis said that about six minutes before the fire was reported, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for the area.

Investigators are checking to see if a lightning strike may have sparked the fire.

"We will look into the lightning strike report from the National Weather Service to provide information on whether this was a lightning strike," Francis said.

While a few dead pets were found after the fire, Francis said two dogs were rescued.

Francis said firefighters called for a second alarm to get more assistance, and a third alarm was issued because of the heat and humidity.

The displaced families are being assisted by the Red Cross.

"It's very unfortunate," Francis said. "(Residents) are coming home to devastation, but we are going to be here to help them throughout this."

Baltimore County fire crews rescue horse

The Baltimore County Fire Department shared a photo of firefighters rescuing a horse named John, who fell into a hole in Reisterstown.

Officials said the 32-year-old horse escaped from its owner's property along with two others.

A horse was rescued Thursday morning after falling into a hole in Baltimore County, according to fire officials. Baltimore County Fire Department

Crews said John the horse had walked over a wooden plank, which gave way, causing him to fall into an 8- to 10-foot hole. The property owners told crews that the hole was a dry well that was in the process of being filled.

John did not appear to be injured, officials said. He was sedated before being lifted from the hole using a crane provided by a local tow company.