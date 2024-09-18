Baltimore County officers testify about violent encounter with suicidal David Linthicum

BALTIMORE -- Two Baltimore County police officers testified about the frightening moments when a suicidal suspect opened fire on them in February 2023, and how they desperately tried to get a fellow officer help after he was shot in the incident.

Prosecutors continued presenting their case on Wednesday against David Linthicum, who is charged with attempted murder in the shooting of two Baltimore County officers.

Both violent encounters were captured on multiple officers' body-worn cameras.

Jurors saw that harrowing video as the defense picked apart the police response.

Defendant spends birthday on trial

During a break in the testimony, public defender Deborah Katz Levi told reporters outside court that Wednesday was her client's 26th birthday.

"He's surrounded by his family in the courtroom," Levi told WJZ. "There are lots of people — friends and family there for him — and I think that's helpful for him, especially on his birthday."

Emotional testimony

Jurors heard from the officers who responded to Linthicum's home in February 2023 after his dad called 911 to report he was armed and suicidal.

Officer David Allen was the last person to go down the stairs to the basement bedroom where Linthicum was armed with an AR-15 rifle.

Prosecutors asked him what it was like when the first barrage of shots rang out.

"I was terrified," he said.

Prosecutor Zarena Sita asked, "What about the second volley of shots?"

Officer Allen responded, "Even more terrified. We were in danger. It felt like the stairs were vibrating around me. It was loud."

Another officer, April Arnett, who was in front of him, testified she was afraid and thought she had been hit.

"Debris is smacking me in the face as I'm running up the steps," Arnett said.

She later told the jury, "When it started, it didn't stop."

Jurors view video of violent encounter

The jury saw dramatic images from both officers' body-worn cameras, showing the shooting and police fleeing outside. That is where they noticed fellow officer Barry Jordan was bleeding.

Officer Allen screamed at him, "Barry, get in my [expletive] car right now," before rushing him to a waiting ambulance.

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren asked Linthicum's dad about seeing that video.

"It's bringing up that whole situation," John Linthicum said. "It brings back memories."

The defense criticized the police response to a mental health crisis as flawed. They claimed police should have been more cautious and got Officer Allen to admit—in a hypothetical situation—if he knew a subject was armed, he would not have gone into the room.

"If he's holding the gun in his possession, no," he told jurors.

Deborah Katz Levi declined to comment on the substance of her case.

"I hate to tell you this, but I really don't think it's appropriate for us to comment at this time what gets across to the jurors," Levi said.

Testimony continues Thursday

On Thursday, prosecutors expect to call Detective Jonathan Chih to the witness stand. Detective Chih was shot in the face after encountering David Linthicum during the manhunt.

The trial is expected to last 10 days.