"Like a war zone": Tense standoff in Fallston for alleged cop shooter ends peacefully

BALTIMORE -- Neighbors in Fallston watched a tense eight-hour standoff unfold in their backyards that ended peacefully with the capture of David Linthicum around 6 a.m. on Friday.

From Fallston neighbors—one of the flash bangs as police were trying to catch David Linthicum @wjz pic.twitter.com/a1rkirauDY — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) February 10, 2023

Alan Franti showed WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren the spot where Linthicum was hiding in the woods near a rock behind his home.

"When they made their move on him, they all put their lights on and all came out. It was fascinating," Franti said. "It was very tense when you had police officers knocking on your doors in the middle of the night not knowing what was happening—all the flash bombs going off. It was like a war zone back here."

Another neighbor, Kevin Schwanebeck, watched from his window as police swarmed the neighborhood. He said police commandeered his sports cars.

"They just said pretty much we need your vehicles. We can't let them stay here. They might have taken them off so he did not have any means to escape," Schwanebeck said. "I could hear the guys in the armored vehicle, and they were talking about how they had a whole team of snipers aimed at him at one point. He was in a real awkward spot, and they were talking about bringing in gas grenades."

Hundreds of people were trapped in their homes or locked down inside businesses during the ordeal. That included more than 100 customers inside the Fallston Barrel House for a country music line dancing event.

"When the snipers were going up on the roof, that is when I knew it was serious," employee Regan Reisinger told Hellgren.

The owner, Elle Gros, said staff took control of the situaiion.

"All the staff pitched in and kept everybody calm," Gros said. "I think if we stay calm calm, they stay calm. They really were troopers."

Both Gros and Reisinger praised police for keeping them and their customers safe.

Linthicum now faces felony charges including attempted first degree murder for shooting two police officers.

Charging document for David Linthicum says he fired 15 rounds at the first officer. @wjz pic.twitter.com/tx4lzZsalr — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) February 10, 2023

The first officer was shot in Cockeysville Wednesday afternoon. Police said Linthicum's father called him to their home, saying his son was suicidal. An officer went with him to his son's bedroom and saw David Linthicum with a high-powered rifle. Police said Linthicum fired 15 rounds at the officer and his father. That officer has since been released from the hospital.

The second officer was shot multiple times not far away Thursday night.

Police said Linthicum then took his patrol vehicle and fled to Harford County.

Police used spike strips to stop him. That is when Linthicum ran and hid in the woods for hours before Harford County officers took him into custody.

Message being played for suspect David Linthicum asking him to get out of the woods with nothing in his hands. @wjz pic.twitter.com/V4qJhTWGVd — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) February 10, 2023

"Our deputies used multiple less lethal tactics to try to encourage him to surrender," Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said. "He was hunkered down in the woods, and that made it difficult. At a point in the closing hours, we were able to establish some kind of communication with him."

NEW: Harford County Sheriff says David Linthicum is armed with at least one rifle. He says, “Time is on our side.” And police will do what they can to resolve the situation peacefully. @wjz pic.twitter.com/HXMwmwYlDZ — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) February 10, 2023

Gahler said Linthicum resisted slightly when he was put in handcuffs and earlier Linthicum had joked with officers about the flash bangs they used, telling them "how much he liked fireworks."

The officer injured Thursday night remains at Shock Trauma and has a long road to recovery ahead. The governor and county executive visited his bedside Friday.

Today, @BaltCoExec Johnny Olszewski Jr and Maryland Governor @iamwesmoore, met with our injured Detective at @shocktrauma, and the Blue Family that was standing vigil. We sincerely thank them for their support.

Please keep our Detective in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/avnz7FrLPS — Baltimore County FOP Lodge 4 (@BaltoCoFOP4) February 10, 2023