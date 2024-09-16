Watch CBS News
Trial for man charged with shooting officers, multi-county manhunt to begin Monday

By Amy Kawata

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The trial for David Linthicum, the man who is charged with shooting two Baltimore County police officers and leading police on a multi-county manhunt last year, is set to begin Monday. 


Linthicum was first scheduled to stand trial in November 2023, but the judge delayed the case due to ongoing discovery issues.

He is now facing more than two dozen charges-including attempted first-degree murder and assault.

Last February, prosecutors say Linthicum's father called police to their Cockeysville home for his son, who was in crisis.

Linthicum, who was 24 years old at the time, allegedly shot at his father and a responding officer, who was hit-then took off, sparking a manhunt.

The next day, officials say Linthicum shot a detective before stealing his patrol car and leading police on a chase to Harford County.

He then ran and hid in the woods for hours before Harford County officers took him into custody.

Linthicum has been held without bail in the Baltimore County Detention Center since.

