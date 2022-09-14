Baltimore County llama beaten and killed, sparking investigation into animal cruelty

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. -- A disturbing case of animal abuse is under investigation after a farm owner found a pet llama suffering from shattered leg bones.

On Sunday morning around 11 a.m., Holly Callahan-Kasmala went to check on her trio of llamas and two alpacas on Beckleysville Road.

After finding 22-year-old Skippy, a rescue, lying in an unusual spot, Callahan-Kasmala said she knew something was wrong.

"Even from that distance, I could see the pulse in his neck. I could see how high his respiration was," she explained.

A veterinarian was called to take a look at Skippy but the results were grim. The llama had three broken legs, two of which had compound fractures, according to Callahan-Kasmala.

No bite or claw marks were found on the llama's body.

"He dragged himself to the barn with broken legs, essentially," the owner said. "The thing that haunts me is that this happened during the night and I didn't find him until the next morning, and he suffered with this all night. I don't understand how anyone could do that to an animal and then leave them there in agony. No one deserves that."

The vet humanely euthanized the llama Callahan-Kasmala had for about 18-years.

The other animals living in the same pasture were left physically unharmed, she added. However, some are showing signs of wounds you can't see.

"He took care of the alpacas. He was like their uncle," Callahan-Kasmala said. "They're very upset, they're traumatized and they do look for him, they call for him… It's extremely, it's heartbreaking."

The Baltimore County Police Department's Cockeysville Precinct is handling the investigation.

"I don't have words for most of this," Callahan-Kasmala said. "I don't know how to process it."

If you have any information, contact investigators at 410-877-1820.