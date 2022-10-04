Watch CBS News
Baltimore County detectives investigate deadly White Marsh shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

The Baltimore County Police Department's homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a male in White Marsh on Monday, according to authorities.

The male was shot in the 8000 block of Heathrow Court around 5:45 p.m., a police department spokesperson said.

The spokesperson did not provide an age range for the deceased male.

CBS Baltimore Staff
First published on October 3, 2022 / 10:27 PM

