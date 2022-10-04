Baltimore County detectives investigate deadly White Marsh shooting
The Baltimore County Police Department's homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a male in White Marsh on Monday, according to authorities.
The male was shot in the 8000 block of Heathrow Court around 5:45 p.m., a police department spokesperson said.
The spokesperson did not provide an age range for the deceased male.
