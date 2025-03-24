Lt. Cynthia Gee Scott takes charge with Baltimore County Fire Department

Lt. Cynthia Gee Scott, with the Baltimore County Fire Department, is changing the narrative about leaders within a profession once viewed as a man's job.

Many women have blazed the trail before Scott in Baltimore County, but growing up in a family with service in their blood, her middle sister sparked her passion for being a firefighter nearly 20 years ago.

"My middle sister actually went to Towson, and she was told this is actually a great way to get experience, so she started volunteering, and I remember her calling me on the phone one day, and hearing the siren in the background and going, 'Oh my gosh, is everything OK?" Scott said.

Inspiring those in her path

Scott was inspired to go on through the ranks in saving lives. But, as a woman, she says her goal is to normalize the presence of female counterparts and inspire the next generation of young women.

"We all make a difference in this world," Scott said. "The question is, what kind of difference do you want to make?"

Scott leads with service to her community in a way that shows representation and impact are commonplace in Baltimore County.

The Baltimore County Fire Department is as diverse as it has ever been, but Scott hopes to inspire the young girls who will follow her path.

"A female in Baltimore County driving a piece of equipment or seeing a female as that officer in the front, those women did sacrifice, they put in a lot," Gee said.

Baltimore County Fire and equity

The Baltimore County Fire Department prides itself on equity and leadership.

WJZ recently introduced Fire Chief Joseph Dixon, the first-ever Black leader of the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Chief Dixon told WJZ that if you are a great leader and a strong and selfless firefighter, it doesn't matter what demographic you fall under.

"If you want to see your community be better and do better, no matter what the demographics, no matter red, yellow, black, blue, LGBTQ, as long as you can do the job, we want you to come out and be a part of our team," Dixon said.

The Baltimore County Fire Department says on its webpage it is, "committed to increasing diversity throughout the entire department while creating a diverse environment that provides opportunities for individuals of every race, gender, sexual orientation, religious background, or creed."