Baltimore County Council to vote on controversial redistricting map

The Baltimore County Council will vote Monday on a new redistricting map that adds more majority-minority districts but has drawn criticism for dividing some communities.

The proposal creates three majority-minority districts, areas where racial or ethnic minority groups make up more than half of the population.

But the map splits Woodlawn in the west and leaves eastern Baltimore County without a majority-minority district, which some advocates argue is unfair.

Councilmembers Izzy Patoka and Mike Ertel support the plan, saying it provides more opportunity for diverse elected representation.

Opponents of the proposal worry it could weaken minority voters' influence in some areas by spreading communities across multiple districts.

Some residents of Woodlawn said dividing their neighborhood undermines their ability to elect representatives who reflect their interests.

"Do not over-concentrate Black voters in the west to meet a target number while starving the east of influence," Maureen Wambui, a Baltimore County resident, said during a council meeting last week.

Monday's vote is specifically scheduled to decide whether to approve or reject the amended redistricting map.

If the council votes yes, the plan becomes the county's official redistricting map. If not, members can consider further amendments or new proposals before the Oct. 1 deadline.

The Councilmanic Redistricting Commission said it held 13 public meetings and released two draft maps between January and June before settling on the version up for a vote.