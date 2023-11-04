Baltimore County Corvette Club raises funds for Bea Gaddy Family Centers ahead of Thanksgiving

BALTIMORE -- The 19th Annual Bea Gaddy Food 4 Hunger Meetup brought out corvettes of all shapes and sizes to help give back ahead of the Bea Gaddy Family Centers Thanksgiving Dinner.

Ready your engines because Thanksgiving is around the corner, and the people who make the annual Bea Gaddy Food 4 Hunger Meetup possible are already preparing for the big day.

The Baltimore County Corvette Club and others from more than five states took over West Covington Park on Saturday to help raise money and collect canned goods and turkeys ahead of the annual Thanksgiving Dinner hosted by Bea Gaddy Family Centers.

"This event provides a real hope that the holiday is going to turn out fine and it helps get things started and provides a lot of help for those who need the help," Cynthia Brooks, the executive director of Bea Gaddy's Women and Children Center, said.

Brooks says to see her mother—- Bea Gaddy's— legacy live on is a dream come true.

"It makes me proud. It shows that the work she did wasn't in vain," Brooks said.

Bea Gaddy Family Centers have been providing hot meals to those in need every Thanksgiving for more than 40 years, becoming one of the city's largest Thanksgiving events.

"It's fantastic when we come together, do something for the Bea Gaddy centers and keep Bea Gaddy's memory alive as we kick off the Thanksgiving season," Jeff Scruggs, the president and founder of the Baltimore County Corvette Club, said. "Because we're thankful. We're thankful and we know that there's a lot of need here in Baltimore."

"It is heartwarming," Brooks said. "It is very heartwarming. She would be proud— she would be proud of me."

"It starts here but you can continue giving," Scruggs said.

The Bea Gaddy Family Centers 42nd Thanksgiving Dinner will be held from 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Middle Branch Health and Wellness Center on Nov. 23.