Bea Gaddy Family Centers finds new location for Thanksgiving dinner

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore nonprofit's long-running Thanksgiving Dinner has been saved after its usual venue, the Patterson Park Recreation Center, closed.

Bea Gaddy Family Centers, a community-based nonprofit organization, has been providing hot meals to people in need every Thanksgiving for the last 41 years.

But this year's event was in danger when the organization announced last week it needed a new venue. The Baltimore City Mayor's Office announced Monday the organization has a new location for one of the city's largest Thanksgiving events.

It wasn't immediately clear where the new venue would be. Mayor Brandon Scott will join the organization's director Cynthia Brooks and other city officials to announce the venue Monday afternoon.

The leaders will announce the location at 1:15 p.m. from the Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center