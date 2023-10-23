Watch CBS News
Local News

Bea Gaddy Family Centers finds new location for Thanksgiving dinner

By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Monday morning forecast: October 23, 2023
Your Monday morning forecast: October 23, 2023 02:55

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore nonprofit's long-running Thanksgiving Dinner has been saved after its usual venue, the Patterson Park Recreation Center, closed. 

Bea Gaddy Family Centers, a community-based nonprofit organization, has been providing hot meals to people in need every Thanksgiving for the last 41 years. 

But this year's event was in danger when the organization announced last week it needed a new venue. The Baltimore City Mayor's Office announced Monday the organization has a new location for one of the city's largest Thanksgiving events. 

It wasn't immediately clear where the new venue would be. Mayor Brandon Scott will join the organization's director Cynthia Brooks and other city officials to announce the venue Monday afternoon. 

The leaders will announce the location at 1:15 p.m. from the Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center

First published on October 23, 2023 / 9:03 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.