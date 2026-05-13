Baltimore man convicted of murdering 16-year-old in triple shooting on The Alameda

A man was convicted in a 2019 triple shooting that left a 16-year-old dead outside of a shopping center on The Alameda in Baltimore.

Diamante Teal, 29 of Baltimore City, was found guilty of all charges, including first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and two counts of first-degree assault.

Police said a 16-year-old was killed, and two bystanders were injured, after a shooting on July 11, 2019.

Getaway driver Phillip Morton was convicted in March 2026. William Stewart, an alleged second shooter, is scheduled for trial in October 2026.

Teal was also convicted for his involvement in an armed robbery at a restaurant on June 17, 2019.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on August 13, 2026. Teal is facing the possibility of life for both first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, as well as up to 160 years of prison time for the remaining charges.

"No family should have to bury a 16-year-old, no Marylander should be shot for being in the wrong place at the wrong time, and no community should have to live in fear of the kind of brazen, senseless violence that Diamante Teal inflicted on The Alameda," Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown said. "This conviction underscores that our Office will always hold accountable those who bring bloodshed and terror to Maryland's streets."

The shooting on The Alameda

On July 11, a teenager was ambushed by two shooters, including Teal, as he was walking by a Subway store in the 5600 block of The Alameda, according to court records.

Two shooters got out of the getaway vehicle and fired 24 shots at the teen with an assault-style rifle and a 40-caliber handgun. They took off after the shooting.

The teen was shot three times and was pronounced dead at a hospital. Two women who were at the shopping center survived after they were shot.

The jury made a verdict within 5 hours

During the six-day trial, the jury heard evidence that 18 .223 caliber shell casings were found at the scene, which were consistent with being shot from a gold-spray-painted assault-style rifle that prosecutors claimed Teal used in the murder.

Photographs were displayed showing Teal holding the spray-painted assault style rifle on prior occasions. Teal was also shown wearing distinctive blue shoes in the surveillance of the murder, which were consistent with the blue shoes he was wearing when he was arrested, according to the Attorney General's Office.

According to court records, Teal allegedly took off for Ohio after the murder, and when his sister asked why he left, he showed her a news article about the triple shooting.

The jury came to a guilty verdict after deliberating for about five hours.