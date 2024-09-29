Pikesville congregation hosts panel discussions, experts on Israel-Palestine conflict

BALTIMORE -- A Pikesville congregation hosted a weekend of discussions on the Israel-Palestine conflict and broader Middle Eastern geopolitics.

The event at Beth El Congregation featured lectures, panel discussions and engagement opportunities with experts to foster a deeper understanding of complex issues.

"Through the understanding of the Middle East, you gain a better understanding of the conflict and to positively impact the conflict, because many Israelis and Palestinians demise the bloodshed and animosity," said Avi Melamed, a former Israeli Intelligence official.

It's been nearly a year since Hamas initially attacked Israel, on October 7, 2023.

"Events like this help promote education and facts so that people can understand all the dynamics in the entire Middle East," event organizer Ron Schuster said.

The conflict has impacted communities across the globe, including in Maryland.

"We have felt it here and are unified with our brothers and sisters and are hoping to find a solution to the conflict," said Lisa Radov, a Beth El Congregation member.