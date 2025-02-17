Baltimore City issues Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert from Tuesday through Friday morning

A Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert has been issued for Baltimore City from Tuesday, Feb. 18 through the morning of Friday, Feb. 21, Baltimore's Interim Health Commissioner Mary Beth Haller declared on Monday.

WJZ's First Alert Weather Team says temperatures will drop to around 20 degrees overnight into Tuesday, while temperatures will only reach the low 30s in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper teens overnight into Wednesday morning, and in the 20s overnight into Thursday morning.

Highs on Friday afternoon will reach around 40 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

"With the extended cold weather forecasted over the next several days, I am declaring a Code Blue," said Interim Health Commissioner Haller. "We urge everyone to take necessary precautions, stay indoors when possible, and check on neighbors who may need assistance."

What is a Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert?

The health director can issue a Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert when forecasted temperatures drop below 13 degrees or when the cold is significant enough to pose health risks.

With the alert, health officials urge people to reduce outdoor activities to prevent frostbite and hypothermia.

Baltimore City will also provide shelter and assistance for those in need, including those experiencing homelessness.

Agencies will also work to:

Distribute meals to at-risk older adults

Provide home weatherization services

Help individuals apply for energy assistance

Provide additional cold weather education and outreach efforts

Emergency shelters

Baltimore City's Mayor's Office of Homelessness Services will open emergency shelters for individuals, adults, and families during a Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert.

Residents in need of immediate shelter should contact the Baltimore City Shelter Hotline at 443-984-9540. For a full list of shelters and resources, visit homeless.baltimorecity.gov/winter-shelter..

Cold safety tips

The Baltimore Health Department has issued the following cold weather tips:

Wear multiple layers of loose-fitting clothing.

Always wear a head covering, like a hat and/or scarf, when outdoors.

Drink plenty of fluids and avoid alcoholic beverages.

Protect yourself against falls in icy or snowy conditions by walking slowly and avoiding steps or curbs with ice on them.

Check on those who are most vulnerable, including infants and children, older adults and/or chronically ill.

If your pet is outdoors, they must be protected by a well-constructed, raised shelter that is dry and draft-free. Sufficient bedding and a door flap must be in place to maintain body heat. Fresh, unfrozen, drinkable water must be provided at all times.

More winter safety tips:

Keep space heaters and candles away from flammable materials, such as curtains, furniture, and loose clothing.

Check your carbon monoxide detector and make sure it's working.

Do not use prohibited heat or power sources inside your home, such as stoves or generators. They may cause fire or carbon monoxide poisoning.

Do not leave your car running in a closed space like a garage.

Stay up to date on your weather forecasts with WJZ's First Alert Weather team.