Maryland Weather: Arctic air settles over Maryland

Arctic cold and breezy for your Tuesday. Temps not getting much above freezing, but less wind will minimally add to the comfort level. A mix of sun and clouds though the afternoon. Expect highs near 32° with Feels Like temps in the mid 20s. Tonight we are mostly clear with lows in the mid teens...gusts as high as 22 mph. Rest of the week is drier for Central Maryland with snow now expected more towards Calvert, Charles, St. Mary's, Wicomico, Worcester & Somerset counties.

What initially appeared to be a significant winter storm for the Mid-Atlantic now looks less likely for Maryland. As a result, the WJZ First Alert Weather Team has canceled the possible alert days for Wednesday and Thursday, as the likelihood of impactful snow has decreased significantly with the latest forecast trends.

With the storm tracking farther south than originally expected, the heaviest snowfall is now projected for the Virginia Tidewater region and parts of North Carolina. However, there remains a chance for light snow in southern portions of Maryland.

The highest snow totals in the state are expected in far southern Maryland and the lower Eastern Shore. Areas such as Crisfield and Snow Hill will likely see more accumulation than places like Easton. There is also a possibility that the storm could shift even farther south, which would mean even lower snow totals for southern Maryland.

Regardless, some snow is possible for southern locations Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Low temperatures Wednesday night will drop to around 20 degrees, with highs on Thursday afternoon reaching the lower 30s.

A warming trend is expected by Friday and into the weekend. Highs on Friday afternoon will reach around 40 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will climb into the mid-40s on Saturday and near 50 degrees on Sunday, with overnight lows dipping into the 20s.

Next week, a stretch of mild weather is expected, with high temperatures in the low to mid-50s on Monday, likely continuing through midweek.