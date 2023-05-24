Baltimore Co. man swam in golf course water hazard hours after breaking into school, documents reveal

BALTIMORE - A 27-year-old man had reportedly been swimming in a water hazard at an Owings Mills golf course hours after breaking into and vandalizing a Pikesville school, according to documents obtained by WJZ.

Matthew Parry, from Pikesville, has been charged with second-degree burglary, malicious destruction of property, theft and trespassing.

Parry is accused of breaking into Northwest Academy Monday morning, which caused officials to close the school for the day.

Surveillance video showed that someone broke into the school around 3:45 a.m. and was at the school for more than two hours.

Parry's car was tracked after his registration card was found in the bus loop in the school's parking lot, documents show.

Officers were called to the school around 6:28 a.m. after a school employee reported that one of the windows to the main entrance was damaged, and students were not in the school since Saturday.

Documents revealed that objects and belongings of the school were scattered on the ground. A red computer chair in the main lobby was torn and folders were tossed onto the cafeteria floor.

A door window was shattered in the school library with a chair that appeared to be used to bust the window, according to documents. Objects were tossed around in the library and the main office, including a computer monitor.

According to documents, police responded to a call around 8:30 a.m. at Caves Valley Golf Course in Owings Mills where a person was throwing things into the water and was asked to leave.

He was lying on the ground when officers arrived and said he had multiple names but his government name was Matthew Ryan Parry. He was wearing a red cloth-like cape that was stolen from the school, according to documents/

The golf course superintendent told police he saw Parry swimming in a water hazard adjacent to the fourth hold. Parry reportedly was escorted off the course before defacing a "No Trespass" sign.

Parry had parked his red Honda Civic on the shoulder of Park Heights before walking to the golf course.

Documents show officers received multiple calls regarding Parry's disorderly behavior.

Parry was positively identified as the suspect in the Northwest Academy vandalism and was arrested.

He then confessed to breaking into the school.

Parry was released from jail on his own recognizance with conditions focusing on his mental health treatment.