Man accused of vandalizing Baltimore County middle school released from custody

BALTIMORE — A man accused of breaking into and vandalizing a Baltimore County middle school, was released on his own recognizance Tuesday with conditions focusing on his mental health treatment.

Matthew Parry, 27, appeared virtually from jail at the Baltimore County Circuit Court.

Parry is alleged to have broken into the Northwest Academy of Health Science in Pikesville, leaving behind a swath of shattered glass at the front of the school.

The court also learned that Parry is accused of trespassing illegally on the property of Cave Valley Golf Course. As a result, the judge imposed a ban preventing Parry from returning to both the golf course and the school.

Parry waived his right to an attorney for the bail review. Following this decision, the judge asked Parry a series of questions to evaluate his mental competency. This line of inquiry came after Parry's family expressed concern about his mental health.

After assessing Parry's responses, the judge ruled to release him on bond with a condition. Parry must agree to undergo mental health treatment in preparation for his pre-trial hearing. The date for this hearing has not yet been established.

The motive behind Parry's alleged actions remains unclear. The judge, however, stressed that Parry's compliance with the mental health treatment is mandatory. Failure to follow this course of action will result in his return to jail until his next hearing.