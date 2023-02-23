Baltimore Co. Executive asks state leaders to change 2024 primary date due to Passover conflict

BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski is asking Maryland state leaders to consider moving Maryland's 2024 Primary Election to a different date.

The current set-up has the primary election scheduled for April 23, 2024.

Olszewski states in a letter to Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson and Speaker Adrienne Jones that the primaries coincides with the first day of Passover.

"As a major Jewish holiday, we know that Jewish residents in Baltimore County and across the state will be observing the holiday on that day, which would preclude them from voting under Jewish law," Olszewski wrote."

Olszewski wrote that he recognizes changing the date of the primary election requires an act of the General Assembly.

He requested the change of the primary to accommodate the state's Jewish community.

"As leaders we have an obligation to do all we can to empower as many residents as possible to fulfill their civic duty and participate in our Democracy," Olszewski said. "I write today to share Baltimore County's strong support of efforts to adjust the date of Maryland's 2024 Primary Election in order to more fully accommodate our Jewish residents," Olszewksi said.