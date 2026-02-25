Baltimore City to add more traffic cameras to monitor bus lanes

Baltimore City plans to add more traffic cameras. These cameras will monitor bus lanes.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation (DOT) said the automated bus lane enforcement program is "designed to encourage safe driving behavior, support dependable transit, and protect vulnerable roadway users."

City DOT will install cameras in five locations:

Baltimore St: Hanover Street to Charles Street

Lombard St: Calvert Street to Light Street

Pratt St: Commerce Street to Gay Street

North Ave EB: Homewood Avenue to Oakhill Avenue

North Ave WB: Druid Hill Avenue to Woodbrook Avenue

These areas were chosen after analyzing results from a 2024 bus lane observation study.

Penalties for violators

Violators will face a fine of up to $75 for driving and parking in bus lanes.

City DOT said they're still working to determine when they'll enforce the new cameras. It will follow system testing and a warning period for drivers.

Reviews of new cameras

There are mixed reviews when it comes to the installation of new cameras.

"I think it's pretty clear where the bus lanes are," said Colleen Ellis, who works in downtown Baltimore. "They need their space. So, I think it would be a good thing to enforce."

"I think it's unnecessary to add an extra camera for a bus lane," said Malcolm Nielson. "You gotta be in a bus lane for a reason. You gotta be in a bus lane to make a turn. If you give us an extra lane to make a turn, that's cool but they're not going to do that."

The Baltimore Banner reports the cameras will bypass drivers making legal right turns in bus lanes.

Some feel there are other alternatives in preventing cars in bus lanes.

"Why don't they use the live people that work for transportation or DDOT or whoever deals with the street, have them out in the streets telling people it's coming before just issuing tickets," Landy Thompson said. "They can do that. Put a workforce out here to deter something like that."