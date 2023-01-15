Baltimore City prepares to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with parade

BALTIMORE - Baltimore will be celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday with a parade through the city.

The parade starts at noon on Monday, marching down Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Eutaw Street.

"We should be celebrating Martin Luther King every year," Baltimore resident Eshe King said.

However, the future of the parade was uncertain earlier this month.

The Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts announced the parade was being canceled for the third year in a row to replace it with a day of service.

Shortly after the cancellation, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced the parade was back on and the city would be organizing it.

He also called for the CEO of BOPA to resign. Donna Drew Sawyer stepped down from her position last Tuesday.

The parade was canceled the past two years because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Those who have been to the parade before are excited it's back.

"We all know Martin had a dream, so we, every year, try to make that dream come true," Baltimore resident Victoria Johnson said. "Every year we try, so every year we need to honor his birthday and what he meant to us."

Here's a list of service events in Baltimore City on Monday.