'Everybody can be great because everybody can serve': Days of service events to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

BALTIMORE - Many groups in Baltimore City are doing as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would do.

On the day we celebrate the civil rights activist, organizations are doing a day of service events across the area on Monday, January 16.

Of course, there is still the MLK Jr. Day parade returning at noon on Monday after it was canceled the past two years.

The Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts initially said the parade would be canceled because it wanted to honor Dr. King with a day of service.

However, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and other leaders shared their displeasure with the decision, and threatened to withhold funding if the CEO did not resign, in which she did.

Here are a list of service events on Martin Luther King Jr. Day:

On Monday from 9 a.m. to noon, over 200 volunteers will be partnering with several different sites across the city to help with both indoor and outdoor service projects. Volunteer activities include: organizing warehouses and facilities, cleaning and maintenance for tools, cleaning public spaces, landscaping urban farms, gardening, and more. Volunteers will be spread across seven sites in Baltimore city (full list here).

The 6th Branch (T6B), a Baltimore-based, veteran-led neighborhood organization and the Midway Community Development Corporation will host 300+ volunteers at a community clean-up and project kickoff in Midway. This project celebrates the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a day of service and action.

More than 300 volunteers will work to improve the interior lot of the 1100 block of E. North Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21202. The kick-off ceremony will feature introductory remarks from Ms. Kathy Christian, Executive Director of Midway Community Development Corporation, community leaders from the Midway neighborhood, Mayor Brandon Scott, Council President Nick Mosby, Comptroller Bill Henry, Councilman Robert Stokes, and Senator Cory McCray, 45th legislative district.

Civic Works invites volunteers to help with indoor and outdoor projects.

Outdoor Project sites will include Civic Works' Community Landscaping, Civic Works' Real Food Farm, Waverly Main Street, and Mount Clare. Indoor sites will include the Baltimore Community Tool Bank, The Loading Dock, and Second Chance.

Johns Hopkins Medicine will have employees volunteer in Baltimore, Howard County and Washington D.C.

Project PLASE will have a Pancake Breakfast volunteer opportunity for local shelters.

The Baltimore Mayor's Office of homelessness Services will have a drop-in resource center for individuals experiencing homelessness, from Monday, Jan. 16 to Friday, January 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the War Memorial Building at 101 N. Gay Street.

"'Everybody can be great, because everybody can serve.' If you are wondering how you can serve your community in honor of his legacy," Mayor Scott said, "Here's a list of service events happening around Baltimore! Join me in making this MLK Day a day ON, not a day OFF."

Day of service events (courtesy of Baltimore Magazine):

Chili Bowl Monday: Give back to those who need it most with Muslimat Al-Nisaa Shelter & Inge Benevolent Ministry's annual event benefitting the city's unhoused population. Provide neighbors with a hot bowl of chili, warm clothing, and health screenings. Not able to volunteer? Make an impact by donating or drop off supplies to 3708 Liberty Heights Ave. 700 Fallsway, 9 to 3 p.m.

Church on the Square Day of Service and Clothing Swap" Join this community-based Canton church in putting together survival kits for an upcoming volunteer trip to Cuba and participate in a clothing swap. Also accepted are donations and non-perishables for their free pantry. Want to help with providing supplies? Find the Amazon wish list for Cuba, here. 1025 S Potomac St., 1 to 3 p.m.

Head Start Somerset's Day of Service Giveaway for Children: St. Vincent de Paul's new Head Start program is providing free winter wear and school supplies for children ages 3-5 in the Somerset community. Sip hot chocolate and learn more about the benefits of this early education program that supports lower income families beyond the classroom. Somerset St., 9 a.m.

Herring Run Park Tree Care and Cleanup: Lend a hand to the Friends of Herring Run Parks organization in revitalizing the park for the community. Tools will be provided to prune and care for young trees and pick up trash. Register to take part in giving Herring Run Park a little TLC. Parkside Drive and Brehms Lane, 10 a.m. to noon.

JVC's Day of Service and Learning Signature Site: The Jewish Volunteer Connection of Pikesville is holding many service-related and educational opportunities for all ages. Register for their signature program to create kindness kits—a package of needed materials for those who are unhoused—and help to deliver them throughout the community. High school students can earn service-learning hours by volunteering to be a group leader for this event, as well. You can also pick up a kindness kit to assemble and distribute on your own time. 8101 Park Heights Ave., Pikesville, two shifts from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Giveback at Lexington Market: In the spirit of Dr. King's selfless devotion to service, Tio G's Empanadas and Latin Kitchen is providing the unhoused community with a hot meal and resource fair. The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., highlighting resources that people experiencing homelessness can utilize. They are also accepting donations for those who cannot attend. 112 N Eutaw St., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wes Moore and Aruna Miller's Day of Service: Join Governor-elect Wes Moore and his Lieutenant Governor-to-be Aruna Miller for a day of service dedicated to the trailblazing efforts of Dr. King. The event is in partnership with The United Way of Central Maryland and requires an RSVP to volunteer. More details to come as we get closer to the event.

Here are other MLK volunteer opportunities: