Baltimore city pools reopen with new schedule and operating hours

Six Baltimore City park pools will open on weekends only beginning Saturday, May 24, 2025, with new operating hours and a weekly closure schedule for maintenance.

The pools opening Saturday include Druid Hill, Lake Clifton, Riverside, Patterson, Roosevelt, and Cherry Hill. They will operate on weekends from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

During the season, park pools will close one day per week to allow for maintenance.

Druid Hill, Lake Clifton and Riverside will close on Mondays, while Patterson, Roosevelt, and Cherry Hill will close on Tuesdays.

Full operating hours for both neighborhood and park pools begin June 17, 2025.

Neighborhood pools will operate Monday through Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Park pools will expand their schedule starting June 17, operating Monday through Thursday from noon to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Weekend hours remain 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Baltimore city upgrades community pools

Throughout 2024, the city made upgrades to multiple community pools.

Patterson Park Pool reopened in May 2024 after being closed the previous summer for extensive renovations. The closure angered community members due to the sweltering heat in August 2023.

The pool now features a brand-new mechanical system, piping, plumbing, drains, and pool liner.

The mechanical room was also upgraded to prevent flooding.

The Patterson Park reopening marked the first time in several years that all six park pools opened on schedule.

Why the focus on maintenance?

The city's Department of Recreation and Parks has prioritized extensive renovations and repairs to address aging infrastructure. Most city pools are over 50 years old.

The department said that safety, not funding, was the main concern driving the upgrades and closures in 2023.

Previous years saw community frustration over pool closures, prompting the city to develop a comprehensive plan to address pool needs citywide.