Baltimore City opens all six park pools for summer

BALTIMORE -- If you are looking to run away from the heat, then dive into one of Baltimore City's pools.

Starting today, all six of the city's park pools are open for you to take a splash.

Mayor Brandon Scott and Councilman Zeke Cohen jumped into the Patterson Park pool with community members to kick off the summer fun.

"This is the first time in many years that all six of our park pools are officially open on time," Director of Recreation and Parks Reginald Moore said.

Last year, Patterson Park was one of the handful of pools that was closed during the sweltering summer, which angered the community.

But the city's Department of Recreation and Parks said renovations and repairs were desperately needed.

Now, Patterson Park gained a facelift.

"We installed a brand-new state of the art mechanical system, piping, plumbing, drains and a pool liner," Mayor Brandon Scott said. "Additionally, the mechanical room has been updated to prevent flooding."

Scott said Patterson Park pool will also get an upgraded pool house in 2025 and a new wading pool.

Cohen said it is vital to have these community facilities open for families to enjoy.

"This is the second largest pool in the city," Cohen said. "It is such a diverse, mixed community. That we are able to cool down this summer in this pool."

All six park pools are now open: Cherry Hill, Clifton, Druid, Patterson Park, Riverside and Roosevelt.

They will be open from 11am to 7pm with a one-hour break in the afternoon for cleaning. Those hours of availability must be followed.

Last summer, a teenager was found dead in the deep end of Roosevelt Park pool after jumping over the gate.

Therefore, Moore is advising everyone to remember safety is top priority.

"I'm asking you to please help us keep you safe by not jumping the fence," he said. "Not breaking into our pools. No swimming at night when there are no lifeguards on duty."

As for the neighborhood pools, Moore said nine of them will open on June 14th for six days out of the week.

You can find the locations of Baltimore City's park pools on the BCRP Pools webpage.