2 drug companies to pay $260M after jury finds them liable for city's opioid crisis

BALTIMORE -- Two drug companies will have to pay Baltimore City over $260 million in damages after a jury found them liable Tuesday for contributing to the city's opioid crisis, The Baltimore Banner confirmed.

Jury deliberations began on Friday, Nov. 8, and concluded Tuesday afternoon.

Following a six-week trial, the jury decided drug distributors McKesson and AmerisourceBergen would split the $266 million payment.

During the trial, lawyers for the city argued that the two companies focused more on profit than public health and alleged the companies shipped millions of opioid pills into the city, ignoring their addictive properties.

The oversupply of pills led residents to turn to more potent drugs like fentanyl and heroin, the city argued.

The companies, on the other hand, argued they acted within their rights by selling approved painkillers to licensed pharmacies. During the trial, both companies denied any responsibility for any illegal drug trade.

Lawyers for the city previously called this case the biggest and most important in Baltimore's history, The Baltimore Banner reported.