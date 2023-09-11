Baltimore City honors those killed 22 years ago in Sept. 11, 2001 attacks

BALTIMORE - Memorial services are being held Monday in Baltimore to pay tribute to those who were killed in the 9/11 attacks 22 years ago.

Sixty-nine Marylanders died in the September 11, 2001, attacks.

Overall, nearly 3,000 people died when four hijacked commercial flights crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

At the World Trade Center in Baltimore City, Mayor Brandon Scott and first responders honored those who lost their lives that day with a wreath-laying ceremony.

The ceremony was held in front of a section of I-beam salvaged from the remains of New York's World Trade Center after the attacks.

Here are other events held across the area.

