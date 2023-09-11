9/11 Remembrance: Baltimore-area events paying tribute to victims, first responders

BALTIMORE - Twenty-two years ago, the world paused.

Nearly 3,000 people died when four commercial flights crashed after they were hijacked by terrorists on Sept. 11, 2001.

Each year, we mourn those who died in crashes into the World Trade Center in New York City, into the Pentagon in Washington D.C. and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. We also celebrate those first responders who put their lives on the line to help out in the face of dangerous attacks.

Here are events happening on Monday in our area to memorialize those involved in 9/11:

Baltimore City

At 8:30 a.m., September 11 Commemoration: Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, first responders and the general public will remember and pay tribute to the lives lost on September 11, 2001.

"Let's honor their memory, and express our profound gratitude for our first responders; past and present, and reaffirm our commitment to unity, resilience, and hope," city leaders said in a statement.

The remembrance will be at 8:30 a.m. at Baltimore's World Trade Center, at 401 E. Pratt Street.

There will be a moment of silence at 8:45 a.m., the same time the first plane struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York.

At 9 a.m., Maryland Gov. Wes Moore will be at the Baltimore National Cemetery with U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough for a ceremony.

Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller will join Baltimore Orioles players and staff and First Lady Dawn Moore to assemble care packages for active military members and first responders on the field at Oriole Park, in commemoration of the September 11 National Day of Service. On Saturday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m., the NFFF 9/11 Memorial Stair Climbs is a way to honor and remember the FDNY firefighters who selflessly gave their lives so that others might live on September 11, 2001. Each participant pays tribute to a FDNY firefighter by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. The stair climb will be at M&T Bank Stadium, located at 1101 Russell Street.

Anne Arundel County

At 9:30 a.m., Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller will attend a Anne Arundel County September 11th Memorial and Wreath Laying event with First Lady Dawn Moore at the Anne Arundel County Police Department, at 8495 Veterans Highway, in Millersville.

Howard County

At 8:46 a.m., at the Centennial Park South, Garden of Hope, in Ellicott City, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball will mark the 22nd anniversary and pay tribute to all who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, including the four victims from Howard County, with a remembrance wreath laying.

Harford County

At 8:30 a.m., Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly will be joined by local military leaders, volunteer fire companies and others for a wreath-laying ceremony and lead a moment of silence at Harford County's Emergency Services Facility, located at 2220 Ady Road in Forest Hill.

Ladder trucks from Fallston and Whiteford Volunteer Fire Companies will form an arch to fly the American flag from their ladders extended approximately 50 feet up for the ceremony. County Executive will lay a wreath in honor of 9/11 victims and their families. A bagpiper and local high school students will provide musical selections. The public is invited to attend the ceremony.

Baltimore County

At 11 a.m., a 9/11 remembrance will take place at the Reisterstown Senior Center, located at 12035 Reisterstown Road.

a 9/11 remembrance will take place at the Reisterstown Senior Center, located at 12035 Reisterstown Road. At 1 p.m., America After 9/11: A documentary traces the U.S. response to the September 11 terrorist attacks and the devastating consequences that unfolded across four presidents.

This will be at the Bykota Senior Center, at 611 Central Avenue in Towson.