Baltimore City health commissioner out after six months, nationwide search set for replacement

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced that Dr. Ihuoma Emenuga will no longer serve as the city's health commissioner after serving the role for more than six months.

Baltimore City will begin a nationwide search for its next health commissioner, but in the meantime, Simone Johnson, the Deputy City Administrator, will fill in the interim.

Baltimore City is searching for a new health commissioner @wjz pic.twitter.com/ISHDJmzdeL — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 29, 2024

The Baltimore Mayor's Office said Johnson has more than two decades of local and state government experience. She was Chief of Staff and Chief Operating Officer at the Baltimore City Health Department and Chief of Staff at the State Department of Housing and the Maryland Transit Administration.

Dr. Ihuoma Emenuga was nominated by Scott as Baltimore's Health Commissioner in December 2023.