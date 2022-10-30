Baltimore City firefighter dies after medical emergency

BALTIMORE -- A 34-year-old Baltimore City firefighter died on Sunday after suffering from a medical emergency while on duty back in September, according to the Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734.

Around 10 p.m. on September 19, 2022, firefighter Engine Co. 53 was on an emergency medical service call in Southwest Baltimore.

While taking care of a patient at the scene, 34-year-old EMT and Firefighter Juan Wilson suffered a medical emergency.

Additional medical and firefighter personnel were summoned to the location and the other firefighters immediately began caring for Wilson as well as the initial patient.

That day, Wilson was transported to University of Maryland Medical Center in critical condition.

He has remained in the hospital since September and, after a long battle, died this morning.

Wilson was an 11-year veteran of the Baltimore City Fire Department and was assigned to Engine Co. 53 in Edmondson Village.

The Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734's Widow's and Orphans fund will assist the family during this ordeal.

"We ask that you pray for the Wilson family, friends of Juan's, and those affected by his untimely passing," wrote the Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734.

Funeral services are pending and all BCFD fire stations will have their departmental flag at half-staff until sunset day of the funeral.