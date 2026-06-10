Baltimore declares Code Red Extreme Heat Alert, opening cooling centers

A Code Red Extreme Heat Alert has been declared for Baltimore City on Thursday, June 11 and Friday, June 12, with intense heat and humidity embracing Maryland.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team says temperatures will soar to the mid-to-high 90s, but with the humidity, it will feel like it's hotter than 100 degrees. The alert will open cooling centers in Baltimore.

The city's health commissioner declares a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert when the temperatures are severe enough that they could impact Baltimore residents' health.

"We encourage everyone to take precautions by staying hydrated, limiting outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, checking on family members and neighbors who may be vulnerable, and seeking cool spaces when needed," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. "A few simple steps can prevent serious illness and save lives during periods of extreme heat."

Baltimore City cooling centers

Here's a list of open cooling centers in Baltimore (open Thursday and Friday)

Cherry Hill Homes, 2700 Spelman Road, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Brooklyn Homes, 4140 10th Street, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ShopRite of Howard Park, 4601 Liberty Heights Avenue, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Harford Senior Center, 4920 Harford Road, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hatton Senior Center, 2825 Fait Avenue, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oliver Senior Center, 1700 Gay Street, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sandtown Winchester Senior Center, 1601 Baker Street, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging, 4501 Reisterstown Road, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Beans and Bread, 400 S. Bond Street, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Franciscan Center, 101 W. 23rd Street, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Manna House, 425 E. 25th Street, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

My Sisters Place (open to women and children only), 17 W. Franklin Street, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Weinberg Housing Resource Center, 620 Fallsway, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Harbel, 5807 Harford Road, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

"This first Code Red Extreme Heat Alert of the season serves as an important reminder that extreme heat is not just uncomfortable, it's a serious public health threat and marks the beginning of what could be a challenging summer season," Baltimore Commissioner of Health Dr. Michelle Taylor said. "High temperatures can quickly lead to heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and other heat-related illnesses, particularly among older adults, young children, people with chronic medical conditions, pregnant people, outdoor workers, and those without access to air conditioning."