Alert Days for severe weather risk, intense heat in Maryland

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued First Alert Weather Days Wednesday through Friday for the potential of strong to severe storms each day along with intense heat and humidity Thursday and Friday.

Heat builds, chance for severe weather across Maryland

Two waves of showers and thunderstorms will impact Maryland Wednesday. The first round of rain continues to push through the Baltimore metro and surrounding suburbs. This batch of rain is not associated with any severe weather, but will cause slower than normal travel weather on the roads. The first round of rain should begin to taper across the region between 10 a.m. and noon.

There will be a break late morning through early afternoon where the sky will be variably cloudy. Expect some peeks of sunshine and temperatures to climb well into the 80s.

The building heat along with very muggy air will help fuel a line of strong to locally severe storms across central and eastern Maryland from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. A few damaging wind gusts, blinding downpours, small hail, and lighting and thunder are likely with these storms.

Thursday and Friday will be the hottest days of the week. Most communities will warm into the mid-90s during the afternoon. A few spots northwest of Baltimore could soar into the upper 90s. Unlike previous heat this season, we're expecting plenty of humidity this time around. It'll feel like it's between 100° to 103° Thursday and Friday afternoons. Please make sure you, your family, and pets are taking breaks from the heat and staying properly hydrated.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible again Thursday and Friday. If the storms do manage to develop Thursday, they appear to arrive a bit later in the evening, so the afternoon rush hour should just be dry, hot, and humid. Storms Thursday evening have the capability of producing damaging winds.

The risk of severe weather is greatest on Friday - damaging winds, hail and vivid lightning with a few of the storms. Have at least one way to get severe weather alerts.

Summer heat and sunshine for Baltimore this weekend

While still warm this weekend, humidity will drop and afternoons won't be as oppressive.

Saturday appears to be the driest day. A rogue couple showers or storms cannot be ruled out on Sunday. The weekend will feature much more dry time, overall. Temperatures peak in the upper 80s and lower 90s both weekend afternoons.

The forecast is favorable for Baltimore' Pride Parade and Festival this weekend. The chance of wet weather climbs again heading into next workweek.