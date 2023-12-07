Baltimore City Council passes Inclusionary Housing legislation

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore City Council unanimously approved CB 23-0369 (High-Performance Inclusionary Tax Credit Bill), just three days after it unanimously passed the CB-0195 (Inclusionary Housing for Baltimore City Bill).

Both bills were supported by the Inclusionary Housing Coalition (IHC) of Baltimore, a nonpartisan group of 17 local organizations that have worked together to improve pre-existing city law and promote fair, affordable housing for all. A full list of coalition members can be found below.

The Inclusionary Housing for Baltimore City Bill requires any development with 20 or more units that is receiving or plans to apply for a major public subsidy to reserve up 10-15% of its units for households earning at certain levels below the Baltimore area median income.

The legislation was sponsored by Councilmember Odette Ramos. "What this does is actually make sure that we are insistent, strategic, intentional about starting to erase the effect of the racist housing policies that we have today," said Ramos.

"We created a bill that will make a difference in the lives of people like me and you," said coalition leader and Maryland Inclusive Housing Director of Housing Char McCready. "It is a bill that will help both low and moderate-income individuals. It will help working-class people like you and me. It will assist individuals with disabilities who have vouchers and increase access to families with individuals with developmental disabilities. This law will help marginalized populations move back to the city."

The High-Performance Inclusionary Tax Credit Bill will offer a credit equal to the difference between the market-rate rent and the rent collected from the inclusionary units. Developers would apply for the credit each year.

Both pieces of legislation are expected to be signed by Mayor Brandon Scott by the end of January before they become laws in the City of Baltimore.