Baltimore City Council to hold public hearing on police accountability

The Baltimore City Council Public Safety Committee will host a public hearing on police accountability Tuesday afternoon.

The hearing comes after the transition of the Baltimore Police Department (BPD) to local control and the dissolution of Baltimore's Civilian Review Board (CRB).

In the hearing, the committee will examine how the number and outcomes of complaints against Baltimore police changed after Maryland's Police Accountability Act was passed.

"Since the federal consent decree was signed, Baltimore has made strides in reform, but there is still a great deal of work to do," Mark Conway, Safety Committee Chair, said. "The Council must ensure that the City's new police accountability structures are fulfilling their promise to the public. We will be asking hard questions and demanding detailed answers about transparency, timelines, and impact."

The hearing will take place at Baltimore City Hall at 1 p.m.

What is the Maryland Police Accountability Act?

In 2021, Maryland passed the Police Accountability Act, mandating the creation of police accountability boards in each county and Baltimore City.

In 2022, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott signed into law a bill that established a police accountability board to restore trust between the community and the Baltimore Police Department.

The legislation established a 17-member board that reviews police complaints and appoints civilians to serve on an administrative charging committee, which recommends discipline for officers formally accused of misconduct.

Baltimore's shift to local control

For years, residents and lawmakers pushed for local control over the Baltimore Police Department.

The state initially held legislative control until the Maryland Gubernatorial Election in November 2023, when 80% of voters supported Ballot Question H to make BPD a city agency for the first time in more than 150 years.

But Question H had limitations. It did not give the city the power to write laws that govern BPD.

For a period, neither the city nor the state had legislative control over the department.

Then, during the Baltimore City General Election in November 2024, voters passed Ballot Question E, finally giving legislative control over BPD to the city.

The restructuring dissolved Baltimore's Civilian Review Board, which was the city's original police oversight entity, founded in 1999.