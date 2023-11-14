Baltimore City Council aims to increase affordable housing options for low-income residents

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore City Council committee approved two bills designed to increase affordable housing options in Baltimore on Tuesday.

Supporters of the bills say that they hope the bills will improve neighborhood diversity.

One of the bills requires new developments exceeding a certain size and value to reserve a percentage of units for people earning below the median income in the Baltimore area.

The second bill would allow property owners to apply for a property tax credit.

The legislation has gained both praise and criticism from across the city.

"I feel like, as a Baltimore City resident, we all should have the right opportunity or just a chance to apply for some sort of housing and not get the door slammed in our face," Damel Ross with the Youth Action Board said.

Mayor Bradon Scott's administration has urged the committee to pause the vote and grant more time to study the proposals so as to find some middle ground. That idea was shot down, though.

City Council President Nick Mosby criticized Baltimore's process of making affordable housing available to people in lower-income brackets.

"In the time frame of 17 years which inclusionary housing has been in the city of Baltimore . . . only 37 units have been created, which is shameful," Mosby said.

City Councilwoman Odette Ramos said that Tuesday's vote is a step in the right direction. Ramos is tasked with making adjustments to the bills when it comes to budgets.

"We can say here in Baltimore, 'We have a place for you,'" she said.

The full Baltimore City Council committee will review the bills on Monday.