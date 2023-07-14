Baby Charm? Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has a child on the way

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott made what appears to be a pregnancy announcement Friday.

"#Baltimore Baby Charm is on the way and will be arriving Winter 2024!" Scott said in a post on his personal Instagram page. "Will Charm be a boy or a girl?"

The photo includes a baby elephant, a sonogram of a baby, and of course, a "Made in Baltimore" onesie.

It's unclear if the baby will really be named Charm, but it would certainly suit the child of the mayor.

If the date might seem like a stretch for a pregnancy, keep in mind Winter includes January, February and March.