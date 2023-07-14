Watch CBS News
Local News

Baby Charm? Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has a child on the way

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott made what appears to be a pregnancy announcement Friday. 

"#Baltimore Baby Charm is on the way and will be arriving Winter 2024!" Scott said in a post on his personal Instagram page. "Will Charm be a boy or a girl?"

The photo includes a baby elephant, a sonogram of a baby, and of course, a "Made in Baltimore" onesie. 

It's unclear if the baby will really be named Charm, but it would certainly suit the child of the mayor. 

If the date might seem like a stretch for a pregnancy, keep in mind Winter includes January, February and March.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on July 14, 2023 / 10:14 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.