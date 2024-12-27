Watch CBS News
Rat birth control is coming to Baltimore City.

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore City Department of Public Works plans to use a contraceptive, ContraPest, to reduce intrusive rat populations, the department said in a statement.

"The Baltimore City Department of Public Works (DPW) will be utilizing ContraPest to address areas experiencing rodent challenges throughout the City. DPW has already ordered the product from the manufacturer. However, we have not received it yet and don't have a specific timeframe as to when it will be delivered to our warehouse," DPW said. 

According to Senestech, the manufacturer of ContraPest, the product can be used to "effortlessly maintain a rodent-free environment." 

The chemicals in the product, 4-Vinylcyclohexene Diepoxide, and Triptolide work to suppress fertility in both male and female rats. 

After the contraceptive arrives, DPW said its pest control team will be trained to use the product as part of a pilot program to evaluate its effectiveness. 

