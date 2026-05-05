Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners approves $1.95 billion FY27 operating budget

The Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners approved the school district's $1.95 billion fiscal year 2027 operating budget, the final one under CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises.

The budget will next be presented to the Baltimore City Council.

School leaders say this operating budget "reflects sustained focus, intentional, targeted investment, and a continued commitment to accelerating progress and strengthening outcomes for students."

Dr. Santelises is stepping down effective June 30 after 10 years as the school district's leader. She will be preceded by Dr. Jermaine Dawson, who is coming from the School District of Philadelphia.

What's included in the operating budget?

Baltimore City Public School leaders say the $1.95 billion operating budget will focus on more high-performing schools, school portfolio strategies, serving students with diverse learning needs, and school climate and student well-being.

Here's a look at the funding distribution (according to the school district):

More high-performing schools:

$7 million in 25 Focus Forward Improvement Community (FFIC) schools, to support literacy and math coaching, tutoring, intervention programs, and professional learning for school teams.

$33 million for literacy and math coaches.

$5.4 million in summer learning.

$2.68 million in Mathematics High-Quality Instructional Materials.

School portfolio strategies:

$17.4 million for community school coordinators and community school lead agency costs.

$7.7 million for Judy Centers.

$19.7 million for Vocational teachers, including Career and Technology educators.

$2.9 million for the Re-Engagement Center.

Serving students with diverse learning needs:

$4.45 million towards Multilingual Learner Supports, including MESC and School Success Liaisons and Interpreters.

$5.2 million for Extended School Year (ESY) for Students with IEPs.

$1.2 million towards credit recovery.

School climate and student well-being: