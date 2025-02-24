Legendary rap group Wu-Tang Clan to kick off final tour in Baltimore

Wu-Tang Clan is forever, but their touring days are coming to an end as the group announced a final tour kicking off this summer in Baltimore.

The legendary rap group — made up of RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa and previously, the late Ol' Dirty Bastard — will kick off their final North American tour in June.

The "Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber" tour launches June 6 in Baltimore at the CFG Bank Arena and concludes on July 18 at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center.

The tour will also hit Raleigh, North Carolina; Tampa, Florida; Atlanta; Fort Worth, Texas; Houston; Austin, Texas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Phoenix; Ontario, Canada; San Diego; Los Angeles; San Francisco; Sacramento, California; Seattle; Vancouver, Canada; Portland, Oregon; Greenwood Village, Colorado; Chicago; Detroit; Columbus, Ohio; Boston; Laval, Canada; Toronto; New York and Newark, New Jersey.

Wu-Tang Clan will be joined by openers Run the Jewels.

Tickets go on sale Friday. There is no pre-sale.

"Wu-Tang Clan has shown the world many chambers throughout our career; this tour is called The Final Chamber. This is a special moment for me and all my Wu brothers to run around the globe together one more time and spread the Wu swag, music, and culture," RZA said in a statement.

"Most importantly to touch our fans and those who have supported us throughout the years. On this tour we're playing songs we've never played before to our audience and me and our production team have designed a Wu-Tang show unlike anything you've ever seen."

Summer concerts in Maryland

Maryland has an exciting lineup of artists and entertainers performing this summer.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar and singer SZA will close out their "Grand National Tour" in Maryland in June. The duo will take the stage for a highly anticipated performance on June 18 at the Northwest Stadium in Landover.

In July, Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Beyoncé will bring her "Cowboy Carter" tour to Northwest Stadium. The tour will promote her eighth studio album which won the coveted Album of the Year award at the 2025 Grammys.

In August, pop star Katy Perry is scheduled to take the stage at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore for her first tour in seven years. "The Lifetime's Tour" will promote her latest album "143" which made Billboard's top 10 album sales chart in 2024.

Alternative rock band Nine Inch Nails will bring their world tour to Baltimore in August. The "Peel It Back Tour 2025" will be the group's first world tour since 2022.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.