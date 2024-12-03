Kendrick Lamar, SZA to end 'Grand National Tour' with stop in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- Rapper and songwriter Kendrick Lamar and is set to visit Maryland in June as part of the Grand National Tour, Live Nation announced Tuesday.
The tour includes visits to 19 stadiums in North America.
On June 18, 2025, Kendrick and Lamar and SZA will perform at Northwest Stadium in Washington, D.C.
The full tour schedule is as follows:
Apr 19 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium
Apr 23 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium
Apr 26 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium
Apr 29 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes Benz Stadium
May 03 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium
May 05 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field
May 08 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
May 09 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
May 12 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
May 17 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field
May 21 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium
May 23 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium
May 27 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
May 29 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park
May 31 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium
Jun 04 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America's Center
Jun 06 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
Jun 10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field
Jun 12 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
Jun 16 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
Jun 18 - Washington, DC - Northwest Stadium
You can purchase tickets on the Grand National Tour website.
Kendrick Lamar has made headlines in 2024, with his rap feud with Canadian rapper Drake, and recent album release, GNX.
He has released six studio albums during his career, and received a Pulitzer Prize for Music in 2018.
Lamar has collaborated with American singer-songwriter SZA, several times on tracks including All The Stars, Babylon, and Doves in the Wind.