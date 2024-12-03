Kendrick Lamar, SZA to end 'Grand National Tour' with stop in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Rapper and songwriter Kendrick Lamar and is set to visit Maryland in June as part of the Grand National Tour, Live Nation announced Tuesday.

The tour includes visits to 19 stadiums in North America.

On June 18, 2025, Kendrick and Lamar and SZA will perform at Northwest Stadium in Washington, D.C.

The full tour schedule is as follows:

Apr 19 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium

Apr 23 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium

Apr 26 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

Apr 29 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes Benz Stadium

May 03 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium

May 05 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

May 08 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

May 09 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

May 12 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

May 17 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

May 21 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

May 23 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

May 27 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

May 29 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park

May 31 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

Jun 04 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America's Center

Jun 06 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

Jun 10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

Jun 12 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

Jun 16 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

Jun 18 - Washington, DC - Northwest Stadium

You can purchase tickets on the Grand National Tour website.

Kendrick Lamar has made headlines in 2024, with his rap feud with Canadian rapper Drake, and recent album release, GNX.

He has released six studio albums during his career, and received a Pulitzer Prize for Music in 2018.

Lamar has collaborated with American singer-songwriter SZA, several times on tracks including All The Stars, Babylon, and Doves in the Wind.