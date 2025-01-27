Katy Perry to perform at Baltimore's CFG Bank Arena in August

BALTIMORE -- Katy Perry is scheduled to perform at Baltimore's CFG Bank Arena on August 15, as part of her upcoming The Lifetime's Tour, LiveNation announced Monday.

The Lifetime's Tour will promote her latest album, 143, which made Billboard's top ten album sales chart in October 2024.

It's the pop superstar's first tour in seven years.

Katy Perry falls among the top-selling artists in the U.S., with 140 million certified units sold.

Her famous pop album, Teenage Dream, received several Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year.

Perry's first stop on The Lifetime's Tour will be in Mexico City, Mexico, on April 23. The first U.S. performance will be at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on May 7.

On The Lifetime's Tour, Perry will perform the hits from her extensive catalog, LiveNation said.

Tickets will be available beginning Friday, Jan. 31 at 10:00 a.m. at KatyPerry.com

U.S. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 10:00 a.m. until Thursday, Jan. 30 at 10:00 p.m.

CFG Bank Arena

CFG Bank Arena has become known for hosting high-profile acts. In 2023 the venue announced that it ranked tenth on Billboard's list of the world's highest grossing venues.

Katt Williams is set to visit Baltimore in March as a part of his Heaven on Earth Tour, and Mary J. Blige in April as part of her The For My Fans Tour.

Country singer Blake Shelton will perform at CFG in March.

Other local performances

Rapper and songwriter Kendrick Lamar and SZA will perform at Northwest Stadium in Washington, D.C. on June 18.