Baltimore by Baltimore returns with Jazz festival Oct. 7

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore by Baltimore, the live music series from the Waterfront Partnership is returning in October with a series of jazz performances.  

The festival will feature producer Todd Marcus, jazz flutist, Andrea Brachfeld, saxophonist and flutist, Gary Thomas, jazz musician and composer, Marc Cary and, the Peabody Graduate Jazz Ensemble and more.

The festival will take place at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater on October 7 from 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. 

You can find more information on the Baltimore by Baltimore webpage. 

