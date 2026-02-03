Popular Baltimore brewpub's sudden closure leaves employees shocked, without a paycheck

A mainstay on Baltimore's Charles Street closed its doors for good this week, leaving workers suddenly without a job.

The Brewer's Art was in business for nearly 30 years. The owner pinned the blame on financial issues in a text to workers on Monday.

WJZ met many Tuesdays who are reeling from the closure, saying how they wish they could make more memories inside.

But they feel the worst about the workers, who are missing out on their last paycheck.

"Impossible to continue"

Rachel Strahler, The Brewer's Art general manager, said she and her co-workers are very close and feel they were cared for very well. It's what made a text she got Monday morning very shocking.

"Closing a restaurant that's been open for 30 years doesn't happen overnight," Strahler said.

The text came from the brewpub's owner, Volker Stewart, and he notified them that The Brewer's Art was closing immediately.

Stewart said a financial strain made it "impossible to continue."

"We have run out of money. I cannot pay you," he texted. "I'm very sorry for this development, and I wish you all nothing but the best."

Stewart didn't respond to WJZ's request for comment.

Strahler called the timing "cruel," given that the workers had just finished a paycheck's worth of work.

"My husband and I both work there and it's literally our entire income for our household," Strahler said. "To find out you're not gonna get that at the beginning of the month when bills are due [hurts]."

Overall, this impacts around 20 people, according to Strahler. She wishes they could've had a hint a closure was coming.

Chelsea McAllister, from Charles Village, said she and her husband had their first date at The Brewer's Art. She described the brewpub as a staple for the Mount Vernon and Mid-Town Belvedere neighborhoods.

"Just a standard place where you can go and get a really good burger and a really good glass of beer. Just dependable, awesome staff, and great social atmosphere," McAllister said.

Strahler and the workers started fundraisers to help fill the gap from their lost paychecks.

Closures on Charles Street

The Brewer's Art's closure is just the latest in a string of closures on this stretch of Charles Street.

Up a few blocks is where a Starbucks closed in September. Right across the street from there, Grille Twelve24 recently closed.

Jack Danna, president of the Mount Vernon-Belvedere Association, said while closures are setbacks, the area is seeing growth.

"Not only from 2000 to 2010, but from 2010 to 2020. That's a really remarkable economic indicator of strength, especially in a city that overall has lost a lot of population in the last ten years," Danna said.

He said that will help bring and attract new businesses in to fill vacancies.

"We're gonna get over this," Danna said.

But, until then, people are looking elsewhere.

"[My husband and I are] gonna go to date night tonight somewhere else. Maybe Little Italy, or Fells, there's wonderful neighborhoods in this city," McAllister said. "But this was our favorite place to go, bar none."