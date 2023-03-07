Baltimore artist adds dog stick library to Hampden salt box

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore-based artist Juliet Ames is known for her salt box art, and she took it a step further Tuesday by adding a new function that dogs are sure to love.

The artist added a dog stick library to the back of salt box in Hampden at 36th and Roland.

The library includes notches to add sticks of all shapes and sizes, along with a baseball and a tennis ball. The box won't be there for long as the end of winter draws near.

"I'm feeling sad that salt box season is almost over so dog photos will help," Ames said.

A similar stick library was introduced last month in Patterson Park. Dogs of Charm City, a Baltimore-based business offering dog care services, teamed up with Friends of Patterson park to launch the "Doggie Stick Library"