Patterson Park, Dogs of Charm City unveil Doggie Stick Library at Patterson Park

BALTIMORE — Patterson Park is prompting Baltimore pooches to rejoice as they collect, share, and play with their much-cherished toy.

Dogs of Charm City, a Baltimore-based business offering dog care services, teamed up with Friends of Patterson park to launch the "Doggie Stick Library" at Patterson Park.  

It's a small handmade rack where dog owners can pick up, and leave for other dogs to use.  


"In honor of Patterson Park being DOCC's unofficial office, we wanted to celebrate the simple joys this park brings our furry friends! We hope you and your pup love this new park feature just as much as we do, and thank you for continuing to help us grow this beloved dog community each and every day!,"  Friends of Patterson Park said. 

First published on January 27, 2023 / 11:09 AM

