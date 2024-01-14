Baltimore-area Jewish community rallies for hostages 100 days after start of Hamas attack

PIKESVILLE - People around the world came together to walk on Sunday, January 14, to remember and stand with the hostages being held by Hamas.

This is a part of their call for the hostages' immediate release as they reach 100 days of captivity.

On Sunday, those a part of Baltimore's Jewish community gathered in the Chizik Amuno parking lot to show solidarity and to raise awareness.

Together they chanted, "Bring them home!," as they walked down Stevenson Road in Pikesville.

"It feels special because a lot of the Jews in Baltimore are together here," said 9-year-old Theo Freedman.

"It is really important to show people in Israel how we feel," said 10-year-old Kira Cusner.

Multiple generations and the families of soldiers on the front lines wanted their voices heard, as they called for the immediate release of the hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza.

"We need to show that we are supporting, and we are in solidarity with hostages and their families, and that this can't go on," said Julie August and Randi Framson, the organizers of the walk at Chizik Amuno.

Harry Kozlovsky, the son of two Holocaust survivors, said he and his wife are moving to Israel in a few weeks.

"We need to be there and we need to be solid with the people of Israel," Kozlovsky told WJZ.

His hope, like his parents, is for things to change.

"We have marches like this all over the country. We've got to just educate. The only way to turn this around is educate, educate, educate," said Kozlovsky.

According to organizers, more than 100 hostages were released during a temporary truce in November, but around 130 remain held.

"Bring them home now. And this never again is now," said Randi Framson.