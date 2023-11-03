Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore's Jewish community calls for the release of the remaining hostages in Gaza

By Cristina Mendez

/ CBS Baltimore

Here's your Friday afternoon news roundup | November 3, 2023
Here's your Friday afternoon news roundup | November 3, 2023 01:48

PIKESVILLE -- During the fourth observance of Shabbat since the Hamas terror attack on Israel, Baltimore's Jewish community set up rows of tables and chairs to welcome the holiday in the absence of the hostages who remain in Gaza.

Pictures placed on the back of more than 200 empty seats, including highchairs, showed the faces of those who were kidnapped on October 7

The Shabbat dinner table, which was set up in front of the Har Sinai-Oheb Shalom Congregation in Pikesville, had full place settings, Challahs, flowers and Israeli flags. 

The community came together on Friday to call for the release of the remaining hostages in Gaza and offered prayers for their safety. 

Local and state leaders, including State Sen. Shelly Hettleman and Baltimore County Councilman Izzy Patoka, made speeches during the event.

Cristina Mendez
Christina-Mendez-Bio-Picture.jpg

Cristina Mendez joined WJZ in November 2021 as a multimedia journalist.

First published on November 3, 2023 / 6:47 PM EDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.