Baltimore's Jewish community calls for the release of the remaining hostages in Gaza

PIKESVILLE -- During the fourth observance of Shabbat since the Hamas terror attack on Israel, Baltimore's Jewish community set up rows of tables and chairs to welcome the holiday in the absence of the hostages who remain in Gaza.

Pictures placed on the back of more than 200 empty seats, including highchairs, showed the faces of those who were kidnapped on October 7.

The Shabbat dinner table, which was set up in front of the Har Sinai-Oheb Shalom Congregation in Pikesville, had full place settings, Challahs, flowers and Israeli flags.

The community came together on Friday to call for the release of the remaining hostages in Gaza and offered prayers for their safety.

Local and state leaders, including State Sen. Shelly Hettleman and Baltimore County Councilman Izzy Patoka, made speeches during the event.