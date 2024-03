Bald eagle rescued from grille of car in Maryland county

A bald eagle was rescued from the grille of a car last week in a Maryland county.

A driver collided with the eagle on March 9 on Route 4 in Calvert County. When the driver stopped, the eagle was alive and trapped in the car's grill.

Animal Control was called and the eagle was safely removed and was released back to the wild.