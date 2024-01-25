Bail hearing dealyed for man accused of deadly stabbing of girlfriend's 6-year-old son

BALTIMORE -- The man accused of killing his girlfriend's 6-year-old son had a last second delay in his first court appearance.

Alan Geslicki, 32, was set to have his bail hearing Thursday morning. But, when his case came up in court, his defense attorney said he wasn't feeling well and requested a continuance.

The judge granted it, rescheduling the bail review for Friday.

Geslicki has been in custody since Tuesday night, police say he stabbed and killed Seron O'Neal at their home on the 2000 block of Deering Avenue.

Neighbors along that street are shaken by what happened.

"[I was] waking up out of my sleep, crying, and he wasn't even my child," one neighbor told WJZ on Wednesday. "[O'Neal] was always smiling, riding his bike, well-mannered."

WJZ looked through Geslicki's online court records, finding a criminal history that goes back a decade.

In 2014, Geslicki pleaded guilty to theft and drug possession charges in Hudson County, New Jersey. In 2022, he pleaded guilty to a theft charge in Baltimore County.

WJZ also confirmed with police Geslicki was involved in a crash on Reedbird Avenue and Hanover Street around 3 p.m. Tuesday -- hours before O'Neal was killed.

Police said Geslicki crashed into a utility pole and refused to have any medical services.

Witnesses identified Geslicki as the one who stabbed O'Neal, according to charging documents. It further details Geslicki declined to talk to police, and that his clothes and hands appeared to be stained with blood.

Baltimore City Public Schools confirmed in an email to WJZ that O'Neal was a first grader in the school district. Crisis responders have been deployed this week to help students and staff cope with his death.

Mayor Brandon Scott address O'Neal's death during a news conference Wednesday.

"When you have that happen to a young person, who wasn't out running in the streets, who wasn't doing anything other than being a six-year-old child -- it's devastating to our community," he said.

